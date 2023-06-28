JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Price Up 6.5% After Analyst Upgrade

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) shares rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $10.00. The company traded as high as $8.58 and last traded at $8.57. Approximately 5,536,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 9,316,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.59.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

