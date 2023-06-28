Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,553 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $115,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Foresight Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 35,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the first quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $424.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.71 and a 200-day moving average of $163.23. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $182.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

