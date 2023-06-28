Joule Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Joule Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,968 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $129.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.38 and a 200 day moving average of $102.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.57, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $482,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,542,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.