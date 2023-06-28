JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 94.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $139.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.35.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

