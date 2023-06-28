JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

JPM opened at $139.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

