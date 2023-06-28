Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of KBAL stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $447.94 million, a P/E ratio of -22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Kimball International has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $166.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.50 million. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimball International will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimball International by 1,701.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Kimball International by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Kimball International by 586.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimball International during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

