Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of KBAL stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $447.94 million, a P/E ratio of -22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Kimball International has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96.
Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $166.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.50 million. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimball International will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.
