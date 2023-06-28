KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in KLA were worth $52,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in KLA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $775,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total value of $1,528,459.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,598,349.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,344,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,606 shares of company stock valued at $11,430,333 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $476.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $482.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $424.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KGI Securities cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.53.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

