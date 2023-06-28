Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Up to $6.95

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.95, but opened at $7.26. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 29,854 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Korea Electric Power Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40.

Institutional Trading of Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The utilities provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 51.62% and a negative net margin of 30.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 9.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

Further Reading

