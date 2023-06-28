Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Insider Mark Allan Sells 28,369 Shares

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) insider Mark Allan sold 28,369 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.12), for a total transaction of £158,866.40 ($201,991.61).

LON LAND opened at GBX 565.80 ($7.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -673.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 620.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 644.40. Land Securities Group plc has a one year low of GBX 459.30 ($5.84) and a one year high of GBX 743.40 ($9.45).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,642.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LAND shares. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.65) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.22) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 700 ($8.90) to GBX 725 ($9.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Land Securities Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 701.25 ($8.92).

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

