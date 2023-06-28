Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Insider Mark Allan Sells 28,369 Shares

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) insider Mark Allan sold 28,369 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.12), for a total transaction of £158,866.40 ($201,991.61).
Land Securities Group Trading Up 0.4 %
LON LAND opened at GBX 565.80 ($7.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -673.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 620.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 644.40. Land Securities Group plc has a one year low of GBX 459.30 ($5.84) and a one year high of GBX 743.40 ($9.45).
Land Securities Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,642.86%.
About Land Securities Group
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
