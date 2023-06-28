Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,408,115 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 307.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.41.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

