Liberty Global Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 15,192 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 506% compared to the average volume of 2,509 call options.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $870,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,546.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $870,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,546.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 272.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 32.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Stock Up 3.5 %

LBTYA opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

About Liberty Global

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.