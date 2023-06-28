Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Gap Up to $1.26

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.26, but opened at $1.32. Lilium shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 691,732 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LILM. Citigroup began coverage on Lilium in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Lilium in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.20 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lilium presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LILM. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Lilium by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Lilium by 15,976.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lilium during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lilium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

