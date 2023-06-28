Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Gap Up to $1.26

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.26, but opened at $1.32. Lilium shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 691,732 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LILM. Citigroup began coverage on Lilium in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Lilium in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.20 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lilium presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.
Lilium Stock Up 3.9 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01.
Institutional Trading of Lilium
About Lilium
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on Lilium from StockNews.com
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than Lilium
Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.