Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stake Raised by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other Loews news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.88 per share, with a total value of $6,366,800.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 350,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,275,942.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $26,686.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,339.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Benjamin J. Tisch acquired 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.88 per share, for a total transaction of $6,366,800.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 350,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,275,942.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 259,796 shares of company stock valued at $14,119,786 in the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Loews Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.41. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $63.24.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.27%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 5.67%.

About Loews

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.