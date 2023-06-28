Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 12,946,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 28,407,043 shares.The stock last traded at $5.69 and had previously closed at $5.55.

Specifically, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 265,693,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,366,658,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,280,321.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 62.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Lucid Group Trading Up 9.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.53 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 286.13%. The company’s revenue was up 159.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

