Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $5.47, but opened at $6.01. Lucid Group shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 23,176,368 shares.

Specifically, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 265,693,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,366,658,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,280,321.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LCID shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.79.

Lucid Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 286.13% and a negative return on equity of 59.10%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.