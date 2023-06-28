LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Holdings Decreased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,012 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.39.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:LYB opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

