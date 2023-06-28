M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $82.90

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.90 and last traded at $82.85, with a volume of 13510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.99 and a 200 day moving average of $61.70.

Insider Activity at M/I Homes

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.90 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 11.75%. Research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 19,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,316,483.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,371. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 12,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $820,529.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 19,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,316,483.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,701 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M/I Homes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 120.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 28.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 10.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About M/I Homes

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.