Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Trading Up 8.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $25.00. The company traded as high as $24.19 and last traded at $24.16. Approximately 1,800,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,916,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Manchester United from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Institutional Trading of Manchester United

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,829,000 after buying an additional 1,355,427 shares during the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,018,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,011,000 after buying an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,869,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,520,000 after buying an additional 597,906 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,362,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,120,000 after buying an additional 176,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,237,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after buying an additional 757,060 shares during the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manchester United Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 45.01% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $196.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. Research analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manchester United

(Get Rating)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

