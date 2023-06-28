Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

MARPS opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 85.15% and a return on equity of 144.57%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

