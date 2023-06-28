Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
MARPS opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $10.95.
Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 85.15% and a return on equity of 144.57%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Marine Petroleum Trust
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
Read More
- Get a free research report on Marine Petroleum Trust from StockNews.com
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than Marine Petroleum Trust
Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.