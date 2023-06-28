McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.5% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.23. The company has a market cap of $424.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

