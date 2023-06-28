Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Hits New 12-Month High at $139.04

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $139.04 and last traded at $139.04, with a volume of 10375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.15.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.41%.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $491,517.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,042.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,413.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $491,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,042.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $926,077. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 36.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

