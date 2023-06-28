Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) price target on shares of Mexco Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Mexco Energy Stock Performance

MXC opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.14. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $20.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy ( NYSE:MXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 49.88% and a return on equity of 33.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mexco Energy by 15.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mexco Energy

(Get Rating)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.