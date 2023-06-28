MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stake Lessened by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 258,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,412,107 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $25,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGPI. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 76.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $103.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.97. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.68 and a fifty-two week high of $125.74.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $201.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.41%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 985 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $100,174.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,451,093.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $100,174.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,451,093.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $809,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,780,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,178,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,431,445. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

