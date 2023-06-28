Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 271,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $22,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $45,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $233,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.5% in the first quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,603,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,343 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $86.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $87.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.33.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.383 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

