Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,727 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.3% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $56,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $334.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $351.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.72 and its 200-day moving average is $278.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

