Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,149 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.6% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,314 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 72,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,898,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,947 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 16,317 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the first quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 48,585 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $334.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $351.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.17.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

