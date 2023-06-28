Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,072 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Macquarie raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.17.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Price Performance

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $334.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $351.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

