Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) Insider Hamish Baillie Purchases 4,350 Shares

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Rating) insider Hamish Baillie purchased 4,350 shares of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 694 ($8.82) per share, for a total transaction of £30,189 ($38,383.98).

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

MWY opened at GBX 686 ($8.72) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 695.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 699.64. The company has a market capitalization of £438.08 million, a P/E ratio of -557.72 and a beta of 0.59. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 639.80 ($8.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 768 ($9.76). The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

About Mid Wynd International Investment Trust

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

