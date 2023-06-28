Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY) Insider Hamish Baillie Purchases 4,350 Shares

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Rating) insider Hamish Baillie purchased 4,350 shares of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 694 ($8.82) per share, for a total transaction of £30,189 ($38,383.98).
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Trading Down 0.9 %
MWY opened at GBX 686 ($8.72) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 695.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 699.64. The company has a market capitalization of £438.08 million, a P/E ratio of -557.72 and a beta of 0.59. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 639.80 ($8.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 768 ($9.76). The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.
About Mid Wynd International Investment Trust
Recommended Stories
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Here’s How to Rank the 3 Biggest Video Game Stocks
- Redfin: Contrasting Analyst Bearishness With Market Optimism
- Five stocks we like better than Mid Wynd International Investment Trust
Receive News & Ratings for Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Wynd International Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.