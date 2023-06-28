Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) CFO Schond L. Greenway Sells 11,635 Shares of Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) CFO Schond L. Greenway sold 11,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $37,232.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 248,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of MNMD stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $126.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 23,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 58,384 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 396.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 168,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 134,313 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 38.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.
