Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) CFO Schond L. Greenway Sells 11,635 Shares of Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) CFO Schond L. Greenway sold 11,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $37,232.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 248,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MNMD stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $126.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 23,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 58,384 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 396.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 168,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 134,313 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 38.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

