Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Insider Dan Karlin Sells 6,783 Shares of Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) insider Dan Karlin sold 6,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $21,705.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 378,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNMD opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. Mind Medicine has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $126.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Mind Medicine (MindMed)

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 27,551.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter worth $36,000. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

(Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.