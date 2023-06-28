Mirador Capital Partners LP Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 373,271 shares of company stock worth $148,488,703. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $418.76 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $439.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 218.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $343.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.19.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

