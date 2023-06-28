Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW) Insider Grahame Cook Acquires 21,290 Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating) insider Grahame Cook purchased 21,290 shares of Molten Ventures stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 235 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £50,031.50 ($63,612.84).
Molten Ventures Stock Up 7.0 %
Molten Ventures stock opened at GBX 248.60 ($3.16) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £380.36 million, a PE ratio of -565.00 and a beta of 1.30. Molten Ventures Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 217.40 ($2.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 502.50 ($6.39). The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 276.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 323.76.
Molten Ventures Company Profile
