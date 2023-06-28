Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 335,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $23,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $73.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $100.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

