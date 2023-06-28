MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $61.00. The company traded as high as $55.90 and last traded at $55.90, with a volume of 1272093 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MLTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.
Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,264,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,916,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 12.7 %
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
