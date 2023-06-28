MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $61.00. The stock had previously closed at $45.95, but opened at $47.21. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 284,450 shares trading hands.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MLTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.
Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 576.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 258,378 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $557,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 49.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Up 12.7 %
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.
About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
Further Reading
