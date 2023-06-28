Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 240 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total transaction of $46,300.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,375,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,557,794.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $188.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 483.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.28 and a 12 month high of $261.16.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $479.70 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 384.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Morningstar by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 23,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 834,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,715,000 after acquiring an additional 39,036 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Morningstar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

