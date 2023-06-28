MRA Advisory Group Has $356,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MRA Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 825,924 shares of company stock worth $27,042,517 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $118.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.90.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.