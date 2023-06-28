National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 576.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,276 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SONY opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.06. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.