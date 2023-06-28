National Bank of Canada FI Buys 217,258 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254,416 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,258 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.20% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Condire Management LP grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 18.7% during the third quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,978,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 35.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HMY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Investec cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

