National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66,314 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 470.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,964 shares of company stock valued at $62,350,058 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $426.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.06. The stock has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a PE ratio of 71.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.70.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

