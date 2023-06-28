National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194,603 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $78,611,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $46,124,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of FOX by 6,397.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 915,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,046,000 after buying an additional 901,400 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of FOX by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,062,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,222,000 after buying an additional 840,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of FOX by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,272,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after buying an additional 597,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Up 3.5 %

FOX opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.91. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $3,362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.