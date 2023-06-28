National Bank of Canada FI Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,754 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTRA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

