National Bank of Canada FI Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518,338 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 88,945 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Trading Down 3.7 %

BVN opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Dividend Announcement

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $9.30 to $8.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

