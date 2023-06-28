National Bank of Canada FI Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 205,648 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.12% of Daqo New Energy worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 143.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 14,236 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.77. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.49 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($1.43). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 39.70%. The business had revenue of $709.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 17.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DQ shares. HSBC boosted their price target on Daqo New Energy from $44.60 to $45.60 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

