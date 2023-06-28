National Bank of Canada FI Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,051 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 59,921 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in eBay by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,261,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,670,462,000 after buying an additional 1,158,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,592,512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $479,894,000 after buying an additional 105,551 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $341,128,000 after buying an additional 1,824,846 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of eBay by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $287,412,000 after buying an additional 1,111,088 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay stock opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

