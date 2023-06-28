National Bank of Canada FI Has $4.83 Million Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,531 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bunge by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Bunge by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Bunge Trading Down 0.5 %

BG stock opened at $92.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.40. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $106.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

