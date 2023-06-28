National Bank of Canada FI Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $380.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $235.69 and a 12 month high of $382.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.26%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

