National Bank of Canada FI Has $5.36 Million Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,155 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 82.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,416,000 after purchasing an additional 254,850 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 124,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,232 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7,369.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

WRB stock opened at $58.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.10 and its 200-day moving average is $64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on WRB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

