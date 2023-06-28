National Bank of Canada FI Increases Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 255.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,885 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,419 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 52.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $144,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,314,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $747,585 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetApp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.81.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $74.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.09.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

