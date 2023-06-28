National Bank of Canada FI Increases Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $529,571,000 after buying an additional 71,025 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after buying an additional 985,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,427,000 after buying an additional 387,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,485,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,162,000 after buying an additional 45,530 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO opened at $223.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.20.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.15.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.